Khedira set to miss cup clashes with Barca

"We are talking about an injury that could keep the player out for about a month," club doctor Alfonso del Corral told local radio after Real published the results of tests on the ankle on their website.

Khedira had to be replaced by his Germany team-mate Mesut Ozil just before half-time at the Rosaleda following a heavy challenge from Malaga defender Sergio Sanchez.

Real, who beat Barca 1-0 in last year's final, will play their great rivals home and away next week and the following week as long as Barca successfully defend a 4-0 lead at La Liga rivals Osasuna on Thursday.