Khedira set to miss cup clashes with Barca
By app
Real Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira is likely be sidelined for both legs of the holders' King's Cup quarter-final against probable opponents Barcelona after he damaged ligaments in his right ankle in Tuesday's 1-0 win at Malaga.
"We are talking about an injury that could keep the player out for about a month," club doctor Alfonso del Corral told local radio after Real published the results of tests on the ankle on their website.
Khedira had to be replaced by his Germany team-mate Mesut Ozil just before half-time at the Rosaleda following a heavy challenge from Malaga defender Sergio Sanchez.
Real, who beat Barca 1-0 in last year's final, will play their great rivals home and away next week and the following week as long as Barca successfully defend a 4-0 lead at La Liga rivals Osasuna on Thursday.
