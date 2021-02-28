Khune: We’re ready to fight for the club

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune will draw inspiration from his experience to help his side walk away with a positive result against Wydad Casablanca on Sunday.

Khune who has played in a total of 343 games for Chiefs since making his debut against Jomo on 25th August 2007.

The 33-year-old has kept three clean sheets in the Caf Champions League this season and will be targeting for a fourth one against Wydad.

‘I am looking forward to the trip to Burkina Faso to face Wydad Casablanca, it’s a big and very tough match for us, we will be looking to bringing three points back home,’ Khune told his club’s official website.

‘I will draw on my past travels to help the guys acclimatize. I have briefed them on what to expect in Ouagadougou, it is not going to be an easy outing. We are anticipating grueling conditions.

‘We are aware of what is expected of us and are ready to fight for the club and represent the whole nation with pride and honour. We are looking forward to this challenge and we are ready for it both mentally and physically. To the fans supporting us from home, we carry you in our hearts and are ready to do what it takes to bring back the three points.’

He added: ‘We have done substantial preparation for this match and are determine to give it our laser focus and effort. The team is ready and excited for the match.

‘We are working extremely well together as a team, ready to take on this difficult game. The playing fields are level as it is neither of our home field’s – the neutral venue means that both teams are technical playing under away game circumstances.

‘We see this as a real advantage, and it makes us even more committed to fight hard for the three points. Our mission is to make sure that our Amakhosi Family are happy and proud,’ concluded Khune.