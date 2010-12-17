Kiessling set for league comeback

Bayer Leverkusen striker Stefan Kiessling could return to action in the Bundesliga when they host Freiburg on Sunday after a three-month break due to a torn ligament in his left leg.

The Germany international came on as a second-half substitute in their 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in the Europa League on Thursday, after a quicker than expected recovery.

"I have to become more confident with my foot and it may still take some weeks or months," he told reporters.

Werder Bremen will be without injured striker Claudio Pizarro when they face Kaiserslautern, coach Thomas Schaaf told reporters.

"He had a muscle problem against Borussia Dortmund (last week). If he plays we may be risking a longer injury break," Schaaf said. Werder are already without suspended top striker Hugo Almeida.

Relegation-threatened Cologne will be without striker Milivoje Novakovic when they travel to in-form Schalke 04 after he was ruled out with a minor muscle injury.

The Slovenian is the second big-name absence after Lukas Podolski, who is already sidelined with a ligament tear.