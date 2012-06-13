Kiev keen to extend Shevchenko contract

"Everybody wants Andriy and we do as well. In this situation Andriy should make the decision himself. Everything is down to him," coach Yuri Semin was quoted as saying on the club website on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old former AC Milan and Chelsea forward's contract with Dynamo expired this month.

His two goals in front of about 70,000 fans at Kiev's Olympic stadium gave Ukraine a 2-1 victory over the Swedes in their opening 2012 Group D match.