King doubtful for Twente test
By app
LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur captain Ledley King is doubtful for their Champions League match at home to Twente Enschede on Wednesday, said manager Harry Redknapp.
"We're not sure on Ledley but I'll say he's probably doubtful," Redknapp told reporters ahead of the Group A match. "If he's fit, he'll play, but I'm not sure if he will be fit."
Redknapp said he would make late a decision on the central defender who missed Saturday's defeat at West Ham United after picking up a slight groin problem in training on Friday.
"Charlie (Vedran Corluka) will play at centre-back again if Ledley's not right. I can't see too many changes at the back."
Spurs have a shortage of fit central defenders with Younes Kaboul (hamstring), William Gallas (groin) and Michael Dawson (ankle/knee) all unavailable for the visit of the Dutch side.
However, goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes has recovered from a groin injury that has kept him out since August 28 and the Brazilian could replace stand-in Carlo Cudicini.
"Carlo has played very well and I'll make that decision tomorrow," said Redknapp.
