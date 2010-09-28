King doubtful for Twente test

"We're not sure on Ledley but I'll say he's probably doubtful," Redknapp told reporters ahead of the Group A match. "If he's fit, he'll play, but I'm not sure if he will be fit."

Redknapp said he would make late a decision on the central defender who missed Saturday's defeat at West Ham United after picking up a slight groin problem in training on Friday.

"Charlie (Vedran Corluka) will play at centre-back again if Ledley's not right. I can't see too many changes at the back."

Spurs have a shortage of fit central defenders with Younes Kaboul (hamstring), William Gallas (groin) and Michael Dawson (ankle/knee) all unavailable for the visit of the Dutch side.

However, goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes has recovered from a groin injury that has kept him out since August 28 and the Brazilian could replace stand-in Carlo Cudicini.

"Carlo has played very well and I'll make that decision tomorrow," said Redknapp.

