Klopp returns to Liverpool training after hospital visit
Boss Jurgen Klopp returned to training on Thursday after a precautionary hospital appointment had forced him to miss Wednesday's session.
Jurgen Klopp has returned to Liverpool training after visiting hospital on Wednesday.
The Reds boss missed training as he attended a hospital appointment as a precautionary measure after feeling ill.
He was back at Melwood on Thursday, however, to oversee training as normal.
Liverpool return to Premier League action following the international break against Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.
All the photos as Jürgen Klopp returns to take Thursday's training session: November 16, 2017
