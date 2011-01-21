Klose eyes Bayern start

"My place is not on the bench," the Germany international told German Bild newspaper.

"I am fit and ready to reclaim my starting spot." Klose has yet to score in the league this season and has made only six starting appearances. "I am ready to prove to him (coach Louis van Gaal) that he cannot do without me," he said.

Freiburg are struggling to find fit players for their game against Nuremberg with nine players, including Bundesliga top scorer Papiss Demba Cisse, ruled out injured.

"The team is plagued by personnel problems," the club said on Friday. Nine players are injured and a wave of a flu virus has hit the team as well."

Cologne's Lukas Podolski will stay at the relegation-threatened German club despite growing interest from teams around Europe, club president Wolfgang Overath said.

Germany international Podolski, who returned to Cologne in 2009 after a hapless spell at Bayern, has been linked with a move to Russia's Zenit St Petersburg.