Korean broadcaster fined over World Cup

SBS had exclusive rights to show the matches from South Africa but after complaints from rival television companies KBS and MBC, the Korea Communications Commission (KCC) instructed them to negotiate a share of some games, Yonhap news agency reported.

The KCC said SBS was fined as it did not "sincerely comply with the request" to negotiate and the company had not taken into account the "universal viewers' rights".

South Korea reached the last 16 of the World Cup for the first time on foreign soil at the June 11-July 11 event in South Africa.

