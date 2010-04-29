Kostadinov to return to CSKA

Kostadinov, who won three league titles and four national cups as a CSKA player, has signed a three-year contract with the 31-times Bulgarian champions.

"CSKA are my native and my favourite club and I want to see them back at the top of the table," Kostadinov told reporters.

The 42-year-old also had a successful playing career abroad, winning two Portuguese titles with Porto and the UEFA Cup with Bayern Munich in 1996.

Kostadinov's last-minute goal in 1993 gave Bulgaria a famous 2-1 win over France in Paris and a place at the 1994 World Cup finals in the United States where they reached the semi-finals.