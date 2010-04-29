Kostadinov to return to CSKA
By app
SOFIA, April 29 (Reuters) - Former Bulgaria international Emil Kostadinov will return to CSKA Sofia as sporting director only two years after leaving the post, the club said on Thursday.
Kostadinov, who won three league titles and four national cups as a CSKA player, has signed a three-year contract with the 31-times Bulgarian champions.
"CSKA are my native and my favourite club and I want to see them back at the top of the table," Kostadinov told reporters.
The 42-year-old also had a successful playing career abroad, winning two Portuguese titles with Porto and the UEFA Cup with Bayern Munich in 1996.
Kostadinov's last-minute goal in 1993 gave Bulgaria a famous 2-1 win over France in Paris and a place at the 1994 World Cup finals in the United States where they reached the semi-finals.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.