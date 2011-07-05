Kranjcar wary of being priced out of move

The Croatian midfielder, who joined Spurs from Portsmouth for a bargain £2.5 million in 2009, had been linked with moves to Liverpool and Roma, yet the 26-year-old believes potential suitors are being put off by Tottenham’s asking price.

"I'm shocked about the transfer fee set for me," Kranjcar told Croatian paper SportskeNovosti.

"It's a price that cools down everybody who is interested. It doesn't matter if the price is in pounds or euros. "A fee between 10 million and 15 million is just too much for everybody.

"If Tottenham would be happy with €6.7 million, we could all be happy. But if they keep asking for so much money no one will buy me."

Kranjcar also revealed a move to Dynamo Kiev was scuppered by the large price tag.

"I know that Dynamo Kiev were interested in buying me, but when they were told about my asking price talks just stopped.”

By Charlie Skillen