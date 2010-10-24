Krasic risks ban after Juve admit dive

Serie A has new powers to ban a player for diving and a decision is expected on Monday or Tuesday once video footage, which clearly showed no contact between Krasic and Daniele Portanova, is reviewed.

Vincenzo Iaquinta missed the resulting penalty on 36 minutes to partly placate furious Bologna players.

"Milos was very down, he is a sensitive lad and he knows he made a mistake," Juve midfielder Alberto Aquilani told Sky TV. "But we missed so there's no damage."

Juve defender Leonardo Bonucci was less forthright but said: "We've got to help the officials as much as we can."

Krasic, a transfer window signing from CSKA Moscow, has quickly gained a place in Juve fans' hearts thanks to his driving runs and resemblance to their former hero Pavel Nedved.

Whatever happens with Krasic, fifth-placed Juve are almost certain to be without striker Amauri against Milan after he limped off against Bologna with an Achilles injury and left his side looking toothless.