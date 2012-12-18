Kurz set to become new Hoffenheim coach
By app
Relegation-threatened Hoffenheim appointed former Kaiserslautern coach Marco Kurz as their new head coach on Tuesday in a bid to end the team's disappointing Bundesliga run.
The 43-year-old, who left Kaiserslautern in March following a 16-game run without a win, will officially take over from Jan 1, Hoffenheim said in a statement.
Kurz replaces interim boss Frank Kramer, who had stepped in after the sacking of Marcus Babbel earlier this month and will now return to the Hoffenheim U-23 team.
Hoffenheim have completed their worst first half to a Bundesliga season and go into the mid-season break in the relegation play-off spot after a run of six straight defeats and only one win in their last 12 matches.
Kurz, who played 300 Bundesliga matches and won a German league title with Borussia Dortmund as well as the 1997 UEFA Cup with Schalke, has also coached second tier 1860 Munich.
