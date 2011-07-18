Kuyt targets Champions League return

After a disappointing start to the 2010/11 campaign, Kenny Dalglish’s arrival midway through the season rejuvenated life at the Merseyside club, and helped them to a sixth-placed finish.

Despite missing out on European competition for the coming season, the feeling around Anfield is one of optimism, with the momentum of the last few months of the previous campaign, and the big money signings made this year, showing a desire to move on to bigger and better things.

While the Dutchmen shares these ambitions, he also yearns for more silverware and feels the club need to reaffirm their status as a top club by playing at the highest level.

"I wanted to stay at Liverpool but also wanted to challenge for trophies,” he said.

“You want to see the club moving forward and that's exactly what happened after the first half of the season.”

“The least we should aim for now is the Champions League."

ByVithushan Ehantharajah