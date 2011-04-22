Kvist: Danish title triumph too early

"For the sake of excitement, it's too early," Kvist told the Ritzau news agency on Friday. "It's great to have won it, but there isn't the same feeling as if we'd won it with one or two games left to play."

Copenhagen sealed the title without kicking a ball as second-placed Odense lost to Nordsjaelland. The defeat left Odense 23 points behind with only seven games remaining.

Copenhagen led by 19 points at the winter break in December.

"We knew pretty much at Christmas that this would happen," said 26-year-old Danish international Kvist.