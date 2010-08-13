Kyrgiakos ends international career

The 31-year-old, who won his 61st cap in the 1-0 friendly win over Serbia on Wednesday, made the announcement on his personal website.

"The Greek national team was one of the most important chapters in my career," said Liverpool defender Kyrgiakos.

"At this time I would like to close this chapter. I want to wish all the best to the national team."

Kyrgiakos, who did not specify his reasons for retiring from internationals, missed out on being part of Greece's Euro 2004-winning squad due to a knee injury but played at Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup.

