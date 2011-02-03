La Liga threatens strike over betting cash
By app
MADRID - Spain's professional football league (LFP) has threatened to call a strike if the government does not agree to its demands for a share of betting revenue and guarantee the money it gets from lottery earnings.
Spain's Socialist administration is preparing legislation on betting and the LFP, which groups the nation's professional clubs, said after a meeting in Madrid it was unhappy with the draft proposals.
"If there is no agreement, a stoppage is a possibility and at the moment nothing is ruled out," LFP secretary general Carlos del Campo was quoted as saying in local media.
In a statement, the LFP said the draft law made no mention of giving the organisers of competitions that attracted bets, such as La Liga, a share of the cash the industry generated.
In addition, there was no guarantee that the system of allocating a share of lottery revenue to football would be maintained in its current form, the statement added.
The LFP is also unhappy with a rule in Spain that says one La Liga match per weekend must be shown for free on television.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.