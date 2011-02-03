La Liga threatens strike over betting cash

Spain's Socialist administration is preparing legislation on betting and the LFP, which groups the nation's professional clubs, said after a meeting in Madrid it was unhappy with the draft proposals.

"If there is no agreement, a stoppage is a possibility and at the moment nothing is ruled out," LFP secretary general Carlos del Campo was quoted as saying in local media.

In a statement, the LFP said the draft law made no mention of giving the organisers of competitions that attracted bets, such as La Liga, a share of the cash the industry generated.

In addition, there was no guarantee that the system of allocating a share of lottery revenue to football would be maintained in its current form, the statement added.

The LFP is also unhappy with a rule in Spain that says one La Liga match per weekend must be shown for free on television.