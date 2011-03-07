Lacatus quits as Steaua coach

"I no longer need players who go clubbing at Steaua," Gigi Becali was quoted as saying on the website.

"Each player will be called on the landline at 10 pm and whoever is not home will be fined 5 percent of their salary. I don't want piano players, I want players who carry the piano."

Becali said Lacatus had resigned after a 3-0 loss to Brasov at the weekend which left Steaua down in sixth place in the league. "Lacatus told me he decided to quit after what has happened and then he talked to the boys and left.

"I had anticipated his departure from Steaua, but I don't know who will replace him."

Lacatus, a former Romania international and Steaua player was part of the team which beat Barcelona on penalties in the 1986 European Cup final - making them the first eastern European team to win the trophy.

He had three stints as Steaua's coach since 2007.

Becali said deputy coaches Gabriel Caramarin and Eduard Iordanescu would step in until a new appointment was made.