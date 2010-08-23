Lack of club costs Benjani Zimbabwe captaincy

The Zimbabwe forward has been left out of the squad for next month's start of the 2012 African Nations Cup preliminaries because of his lack of game time, caretaker coach Norman Mapeza told reporters in Harare.

Mapeza instead selected a youthful squad for the Group A match against Liberia in Monrovia on September 5 with Mwaruwari the most notable casualty.

Mwaruwari, 31, has been training at Blackburn Rovers after coming to the end of his contract with Manchester City but has failed to secure a new team.

He had been on loan at Sunderland last season.

The Bulawayo-born forward first played at Portsmouth after arriving in England from French club AJ Auxerre.

