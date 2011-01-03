Lahm: Summer football in Middle East madness

"I'm happy that I won't have to play there as an active player," he told the German sports news agency SID in Doha where his club Bayern Munich are holding a mid-season training camp.

"It's not really much fun in summer at over 40 Celsius, it's unimaginable," said Lahm, who played for Germany in a friendly against United Arab Emirates in Dubai in June 2009.

"There, it was 40 Celsius late in the evening and the humidity was very high. It was very, very exhausting and it was madness," said Lahm.

Qatar, whose successful bid was based on holding the World Cup in the summer, has promised to build air-conditioned stadiums to host games in 2022.

However, a number of leading figures, including UEFA president Michel Platini and FIFA president Sepp Blatter, have said they would be prepared to back a winter World Cup.