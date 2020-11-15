Lakay: My Caf CL experience will help Bafana get the desired results

Mamelodi Sundowns left back Lyle Lakay believes his experience playing in the Caf Champions League will help Bafana Bafana get the 'desired result' against Sao Tome.

The South African national team managed to secure 2-0 victory over Sao Tome in their first leg Africa Cup of Nations Group C clash at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday.

However, South Africa will need to collect maximum points in the return leg to close the gap on Group C leaders Ghana, who are currently on nine points and leading Bafana Bafana by three points.

Lakay admits that receiving a call up to the national team is a 'huge' confidence booster for him as it contributes to him improving as a player.

'It’s always a good feeling being called up to represent your country and it shows that I am doing well. There is always room for improvement and this call up is a huge confidence booster,' Lakay told his club's official website.

'Most of the guys that are in the national team have been here for some time and have the experience to do the job. For myself I would say the experience I gained in the CAF Champions League will help me get the desired results in both games.'