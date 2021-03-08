Lakay, Ngcobo named in Caf Team of the Week

Mamelodi Sundowns left back Lyle Lakay and Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has been named in the Caf Champions League Team of the Week after matchday three.

The Brazilians managed to secure their third consecutive victory in the group stages after beating TP Mazembe 2-1 to end the DR Congo side's 74 unbeaten run at home.

Chiefs, meanwhile, record their first win in the group stages after claiming a 2-0 victory over Angola's Petro Luanda at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Sundowns currently sit at the summit of Group B with nine points from their first three games in the group stages, while Amakhosi are in third place four points off the Group C leaders.

However, Lakay and Ngcobo's performance for Sundowns and Chiefs has earned them a place in this week's Caf Champions League best XI after the third round of group stage fixtures.