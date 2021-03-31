Lakay wants to end Caf CL group stages on a high

Mamelodi Sundowns left back Lyle Lakay wants to end their Caf Champions League Group B campaign on a high by claiming maximum points in their two final matches in the group stages.

The Brazilians are set to travel to Sudan for their penultimate Group B encounter when they take on Al Hilal on matchday five on Friday evening.

Masandawana currently sit on 12 points at the top of the group with four wins from four and have already secured their qualification to the knockout stages.

Lakay has opened up about his eagerness to maintain their perfect record in the group by claiming six points in the final two games in the group.

'It is an important game for us, we have set goals for ourselves, we have won all the group stages games so far. We want to end the group stages on a high and winning this game will take us in that direction,' Lakay told his club's official website.

'I expect them to come out guns blazing as you know how teams play when they are at home. They are going to throw everything at us as they feel they have the advantage, they might feel that they stand a chance of qualifying.

'We are going to stick to the same plan that we always have for every game to make sure we achieve the goal that we set ourselves for this clash.'

Lakay is no stranger to Masandawana busy fixture schedule and is set to make his 100th appearances for the Brazilians come Friday.

'We have been travelling and playing a lot, there are a couple of big games coming till the end of the season and we take every game like a cup final.

'We have an objective that we want to achieve at the end of the season and this is not the first time we are in this type of situation, we have experience from many seasons and that has prepared us for such moments.

'This game is no different and we’re going in with the same mindset and we will give it our all and make sure we get maximum points,' concluded Lakay.