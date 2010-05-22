Lassana Diarra out of World Cup
By app
TIGNES - France midfielder Lassana Diarra has been ruled out of the World Cup because of persistent stomach pains, a team spokesman said on Saturday.
"Following stomach pains, medical check-ups have shown an unforeseeable illness that justifies an indeterminate rest period," the spokesman said.
"As a result, Lassana Diarra is out of the World Cup."
France have been drawn in Group A with hosts South Africa, Mexico and Uruguay for the June 11-July 11 tournament.
