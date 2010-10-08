Last-gasp Siradze goal gives Georgia first win

Georgia, who drew with Greece and Israel in their opening two matches, enjoyed lots of possession in the first half but struggled to find a way through a crowded defence.

The home team came close to taking the lead when Gogita Gogua made a dazzling run through the middle before hitting a powerful shot that was saved by Malta goalkeeper Justin Haber.

A double substitution by coach Temuri Ketsbaia at half-time, bringing on Siradze and Alexandre Iashvili, lifted Georgia and they tore into the visitors at the start of the second period.

Gogua headed just wide and a shot by Iashvili rebounded off a Malta defender.

Malta had a glorious opportunity to take the lead 12 minutes from time when Shaun Bajada charged clear on the left before freeing Andre Schembri but the striker was denied by keeper Nukri Revishvili.

The hosts finally broke through in the last minute when Siradze headed Kakha Kaladze's left-wing cross past Haber.

Malta have no points from three games.