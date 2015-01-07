Trending

Late Bolasie strike earns draw for DR Congo

Yannick Bolasie scored a stoppage-time equaliser to earn DR Congo a 1-1 draw with Cameroon on Wednesday.

Franck Etoundi gave Cameroon a 35th-minute lead in the Africa Cup of Nations warm-up, having previously struck the crossbar in Yaounde.

However, Crystal Palace midfielder Bolasie popped up deep in second-half stoppage time to ensure his side avoided defeat.

DR Congo kick off their AFCON campaign against Zambia on January 18, while Cameroon face Mali two days later.