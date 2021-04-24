Late drama sees Newcastle earn a point at Anfield

Liverpool missed the chance to go fourth in the Premier League standings after playing out to a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp's side got off to the perfect start and took the lead in the third minute when Mohamed Salah took a half-cleared cross under control before unleashing a left-footed rocket into the back of the net to bag his 20th EPL goal of the campaign.

Newcastle had a big chance to level matters in the 20th minute when Matty Longstaff got behind the Liverpool defence to go one-on-one with Alisson but the Reds keeper got enough on the ball to make the save.

The Magpies thought they found the net a minute later when from a corner Liverpool's half clearance fell to Joelinton, who headed one back towards Alisson. Shelvey and Clark managed to beat the goalkeeper to the ball but both were two yards offside.

The home side had a golden opportunity to make it 2-0 in the 29th minute after Clark played a horrendous pass inside his own box. Mane came charging in and fed the ball to Jota from eight yards out, but the Portuguese's effort bobbled wide of the post.

Dubravka came to his sides rescue six minutes later when he made a goal-saving challenge to deny Salah, who should've made the most of his chance after receiving a ball over the top from Firmino.

Mane had two huge opportunities to extend Liverpool's lead in the closing stages of the first half but the forward failed to hit the target with both chances as the game went into the half time break.

Liverpool picked up where they left off in the first half and produced the first chance of the second half but Firmino blazed his effort straight into the hands of Dubravka.

Alisson was called into action in the 54th minute when he made an important save to keep out Joelinton's effort from inside the box before Almiron unleashed a shot from 22 yards out at the other end but his strike whistled past the post.

The home side should've doubled their lead in the 76th minute but Alexander-Arnold's volley from 22 yards out sailed wide of goal with Dubravka left rooted to the spot.

Dubravka was again called into action in the 81st minute when he made a low save to deny Milner's strike from just outside the box.

Wilson thought he had levelled matters in stoppage time when he slotted the ball into the net but VAR disallowed the goal for handball.

However, Newcastle earned themselves a point deep in stoppage time when Joe Willock once again, controlling a knock down inside the box and guiding it beyond Alisson with the last kick of the game.