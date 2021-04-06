Late Foden strike hands Man City slender advantage over Dortmund in Champions League

Phil Foden scored in stoppage time to cancel out Marco Reus’ 84th minute equaliser and hand Manchester City a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League quarterfinal first-leg.

Pep Guardiola’s men got off to the perfect start as Kevin De Bruyne fired them into the lead with 19 minutes gone.

Both sides then had their chances as Erling Haaland was denied by Ederson in the City goal, while Foden had an effort saved by Marwin Hitz.

City looked to dominate the ball and see out the game in the second half, but after failing to double their lead they were punished at the other end as Reus got on the end of a Halaand pass before firing past Ederson to level the scores with six minutes to play.

City though kept pushing forward and managed to grab a late winner as Foden fired a shot into the far post to hand his side a slender advantage heading into the second leg.