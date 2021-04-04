Late Greenwood goal sees off Brighton

Manchester United came from a goal down to secure a 2-1 comeback victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

The home side got off to a good start and should've taken the lead in the eighth minute but Mason Greenwood rattled the base of the post after Brighton failed to clear their lines properly.

But it was Brighton who took the lead five minutes later when Neal Maupay swang in a stunning pinpoint cross which had enough on it to evade Victor Lindelof and find Danny Welbeck, whose first effort was expertly kept out by Dean Henderson but the keeper couldn't do anything about the rebound.

The visitors had a chance to double their lead in the 27th minute when Henderson spilt the ball back into the danger zone but Maupay couldn't readjust his body quick enough to hook it into the net.

Paul Pogba came close to drawing the game level in the 38th minute but the French international was unable to keep his shot down after he was played through on goal by Fernandes.

Brighton almost took a two goal lead into the break after Gross' cross fell at the feet of Jakub Moder, whose first time shot deflected just wide off the studs of Rashford as the game went into the break 1-0 in favour of the visitors.

Robert Sánchez came to his sides rescue early in the second half when United produced their first shot on target as Harry Maguire played the ball forward into Rashford, who spins away from Gross to fire a swerving effort into the gloves of the Brighton keeper.

United continued to press forward in search of a goal and were rewarded in the 62nd minute as Fernandes pounced on a poor Joel Veltman touch and surged into the final third before laying off the ball to Marcus Rashford, who slotted the ball past Sanchez.

The home side grew in confidence as the game went on as Fred saw his shot deflect awkwardly out and over the target after he received a pass from Fernandes.

Brighton had a golden opportunity to take the lead a minute later but Welback failed to make any contact with Maupay's inviting ball across the face of goal, although Welback thought he should've been awarded a penalty after he was allegedly brought down in the box by Maguire, but VAR ruled against the penalty.

United took the lead for the first time after 83 minutes of play when Fernandes clipped the ball to Pogba at the back post whose volleyed cross into the ground found Mason Greenwood's head before just creeping over the line, despite Sanchez's best effort.

The visitors pushed forward in search of an equalising goal in the closing stages of the game but were unable to break down the United defence as the home side walked away with all three points.