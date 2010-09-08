Trending

Late Kahlenberg goal gets Denmark up and running

COPENHAGEN - Thomas Kahlenberg struck in stoppage-time to give Denmark a 1-0 win over Iceland in a Euro 2012 qualifier at Parken Stadium on Tuesday.

Kahlenberg latched on to a pass from experienced forward Dennis Rommedahl to put Denmark second in Group H with three points from one game, behind Scandinavian rivals Norway who lead the way with six points from two matches.

Few other chances were created by either team in a dour game.

Denmark were missing young forward Nicklas Bendtner and first-choice goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen. The Danes next visit struggling Portugal, who are without a win from two matches, on October 8.

