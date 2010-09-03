Late leveller earns Albania surprise draw

Bogdan Stancu, who replaced Daniel Niculae in the 64th minute, put the hosts in front from close range with 10 minutes left.

But thousands of Romanian fans turned on Razvan Lucescu after Muzaka levelled for Albania, shouting for the coach to resign.

"What can I say? The result is bitter. We had several chances to score," Lucescu told state television.

