Late Spurs goals deny Leicester fourth spot

Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to claim a 4-2 win over Leicester City, who finished one point outside the top four and missed out on Champions League qualification.

The Foxes got off to a rocky start and nearly gifted Spurs the lead after five minutes after Soyuncu played a really poor ball out from the back, which Winks picked up easily before slotting in Bergwijn down the left of the area. He then tried to find Alli, but Fofana was there to help see the ball behind.

Leicester were then awarded a penalty in the 17th minute after Alderweireld stuck out a leg as Vardy drove into the area, but Anthony Taylor initially waves it away before overturning his decision.

Jamie Vardy stepped up to slot the ball home and send Hugo Lloris the wrong way before peeling away to celebrate with the jubilant fans in the stands.

Their celebration were short-lived as Spur levelled matters in the 41st minute when Son collected a loose ball before sending it back into the middle. It took a deflection on the way through before Kane lined himself up, powering the ball home with a side-footed volley through Schmeichel's legs as the game went to the break level at 1-1.

The Foxes were awarded a penalty early in the second half and just like their first Vardy stepped up to hand his side the lead to make it 2-1.

Kane had a chance to level the game in the 57th minute when Kane unleashed an effort at goal but saw his shot fly well wide of the target.

Spur did manage to make it 2-2 in the 76th minute when Son delivered in a corner and Schmeichel tried to come out for a trademark punch. But under pressure, he doesn't get the ball at all and instead caught Sanchez as the ball curled into the net, with the ball taking a nick off Schmeichel's glove on the way through.

Gareth Bale then managed to fire his side ahead in the 87th minute when the Welshman fired past Schmeichel to make it 3-2 before he bagged his brace deep into stoppage time to hand Leicester a 4-2 defeat at the King Power Stadium.