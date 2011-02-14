Latvia seek probe into Turkey friendlies

Latvia beat Bolivia 2-1 and Estonia drew 2-2 with Bulgaria in friendlies held on February 9 in the Turkish resort of Antalya.

Latvian Football Federation spokesman Martins Hartmanis said the federation had asked world football's ruling body FIFA to investigate whether the actions of the referee influenced the results.

There is also confusion over which referee took charge of the games.

"The Latvian Football Federation also did not succeed in finding out the real names of the referees and countries they represented," Hartmanis added.

FIFA said on Friday they had launched a probe into the Bulgaria-Estonia match.

On Thursday, Estonia FA spokesman Mihkel Uiboleht told local media that his organisation were told about "possible manipulation" ahead of the Bulgaria match.

The Bolivian Football Federation said on Sunday it was cancelling friendlies against Finland and Bulgaria in Turkey next month.