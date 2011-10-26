Lavagne named Cameroon interim coach

Football federation spokesperson Junior Binyam announced the appointment on state radio.

Lavagne replaces Spaniard Javier Clemente, who was fired on Monday for failing to qualify Cameroon for the 2012 African Nations Cup in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

The Frenchman will lead Cameroon in November when they take part in a four-nation tournament in Morocco.

It was not immediately clear how long the interim nature of the post would last.