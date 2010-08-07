Trending

Lazio bag Brazilian Hernanes

By

ROME - Serie A side Lazio have signed 2008 Brazilian player of the year Hernanes, his club Sao Paulo said on Saturday.

"Hs contract with the Italian club will last five years," a statement said on the club website.

The capture of the 25-year-old midfielder is a major coup for Lazio, who flirted with relegation last season before a late run of form lifted them up to safety.

