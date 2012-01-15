Lazio bounce back by beating 10-man Atalanta

Lazio, fourth with 33 points from 18 games, badly needed a win to keep alive their title challenge after crashing to a 4-0 defeat at lowly Siena a week ago. Before that, they had been held to home draws by Udinese and Chievo.

Brazilian midfielder Hernanes converted in the 20th minute from a penalty awarded for a clumsy challenge by Andrea Masiello on Stefan Radu, performing an impressive double back-flip in celebration.

Atalanta's Stefano Lucchini was sent off in the 52nd minute for a second bookable offence and Klose clinched the points by outfoxing his marker and side-footing home from 12 metres for his ninth goal in stoppage-time.

The German also went for an acrobatic celebration, choosing a less ambitious forward somersault.