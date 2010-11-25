Lazio set up Italian Cup clash with Roma

The game was marred though by sporadic racist chants from Lazio fans towards visiting goalkeeper Stefano Layeni, the latest in a series of episodes which Italian soccer had hoped were consigned to the past.

Maxi Lopez scored twice to help Catania hammer Brescia 5-1 at home and seal a tie with Juventus next month when last term's top eight from Serie A enter the much-maligned Cup.

Bologna will meet Napoli in the last 16 after a 3-0 win at fellow top flight side Cagliari in Thursday's other game.

Genoa striker Luca Toni, who scored two late goals to down Grosseto in round three, repeated the trick in Wednesday's 3-1 extra-time win over Serie B side Vicenza to set up a meeting with holders Inter Milan while Udinese beat Lecce 2-1.

The rest of the fourth round fixtures take place next week.