Leaders Alkmaar held by lowly Excelsior
By app
League leaders AZ Alkmaar were held to a goalless draw by lowly Excelsior Rotterdam on Wednesday but were still able to extend their lead to four points.
The match was abandoned at halftime on November 21 due to heavy fog and upon resumption on Wednesday, Alkmaar failed to bring down the Rotterdam defence and dropped points again after being thrashed 5-1 by Heerenveen on Sunday.
Alkmaar remain top with 35 points after 15 matches, four ahead of PSV Eindhoven.
