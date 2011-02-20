Leaders PSV thrash 10-man Breda

Nemanja Gudelj collected two yellow cards in the first 15 minutes to leave midtable Breda a man short before Balazs Dzsudzsak curled a free-kick around the wall to open the scoring for PSV.

Anthony Lurling found his way past three opponents to snatch a surprise equaliser 19 minutes into the second half but Breda's revival was short-lived.

Three minutes later, Jeremain Lens restored PSV's lead before Ola Toivonen and Francisco Rodriguez added two more.

PSV lead with 53 points from 24 games, two ahead of Twente who had Emir Bajrami to thank for a point after he cancelled out an early opening goal from Nijmegen's Niki Zimling.

Ajax Amsterdam stayed third with 48 points after Mounir El Hamdaoui struck early in a 1-0 win over lowly VVV Venlo who finished with 10 men after a red card for Ken Leemans.

Ajax travel to PSV next Sunday.