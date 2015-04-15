Trending

A-League: Brisbane Roar 1 Melbourne Victory 2

By

Melbourne Victory are within touch of a third A-League premiership after two first half goals saw off Brisbane Roar 2-1 at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday.

Carl Valeri and former Roar striker Besart Berisha netted within five minutes of each other as Kevin Muscat's side moved three points clear of second-placed Sydney FC.

Berisha sealed the win against his old side despite Matt McKay pulling one back shortly after the restart.