A-League: Western Sydney 1 Melbourne City 1

In a match played in driving rain at Pirtek Stadium, it was the Wanderers who started the brighter and got their reward midway through the first half via Yojiro Takahagi’s wonderful free-kick.

But City responded just before with an even better goal from Harry Novillo -the Frenchman driving up the left channel before lashing home from 25 yards - to ensure them a point which has them six points clear of Brisbane, although Roar have a game in hand.