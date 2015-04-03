A-League: Western Sydney 1 Melbourne City 1
Melbourne City missed the chance to solidify their A-League finals spot after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Western Sydney Wanderers on Friday.
In a match played in driving rain at Pirtek Stadium, it was the Wanderers who started the brighter and got their reward midway through the first half via Yojiro Takahagi’s wonderful free-kick.
But City responded just before with an even better goal from Harry Novillo -the Frenchman driving up the left channel before lashing home from 25 yards - to ensure them a point which has them six points clear of Brisbane, although Roar have a game in hand.
