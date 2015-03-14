A-League Wrap: Phoenix go top, Jets thrashed

Glory had the chance to resume top spot from Melbourne Victory, but saw their slump continue as Roy Krishna struck twice to eclipse Ruben Zadkovich's effort.

In Saturday's other match, Melbourne City climbed into the top six with a 4-0 win over Newcastle Jets.

Kew Jaliens - sacked by the Jets in January - netted the opener, with Harry Novillo, David Williams and Iain Ramsay also on target at AAMI Park.