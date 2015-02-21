A-League Wrap: Sydney maintain title tilt

The hosts trailed heading into the final quarter of the match after Fabio Ferreira's double had cancelled out Marko Janko's early opener.

But goals from substitutes Rhyan Grant and Shane Smeltz restored Sydney's lead before Janko grabbed his second.

Adelaide United left it late to wrap up a 2-1 home victory against 10-man Western Sydney Wanderers.

Cirio struck two minutes into stoppage time after Matthew Spiranovic had been dismissed for the rock-bottom visitors, who led through Labinot Haliti before Bruce Djite equalised.