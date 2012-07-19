Leandro agent confirms meet with Milan

The Brazil star has been linked with a big-money move to Europe, after netting 70 goals in just 115 appearances.

Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan have also reportedly expressed an interest in the 22-year-old, who is expected to compete for the national side during this summer’s Olympic games.

Milan are keen to secure a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who completed his switch to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

And Leandro's agent, Vinicius Prates, has revealed he met with members of the Rossoneri board.

He told Terra: "I met Milan board members just to know them.

"It was the first contact. Let's see if it develops within the next few days."