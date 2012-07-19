Leandro agent confirms meet with Milan
By Nick Moore
The agent of Leandro Damiao has met with AC Milan regarding a potential move to San Siro for the Internacional striker.
The Brazil star has been linked with a big-money move to Europe, after netting 70 goals in just 115 appearances.
Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan have also reportedly expressed an interest in the 22-year-old, who is expected to compete for the national side during this summer’s Olympic games.
Milan are keen to secure a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who completed his switch to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.
And Leandro's agent, Vinicius Prates, has revealed he met with members of the Rossoneri board.
He told Terra: "I met Milan board members just to know them.
"It was the first contact. Let's see if it develops within the next few days."
