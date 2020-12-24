Lebese nominated for Switchbacks Goal of the Year

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns winger George Lebese has been nominated for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks Goal of the Year award.

The 31-year-old re-joined the Colorado Springs Switchback at the start of the new campaign after playing an integral part of the Switchbacks in 2020, scoring two goals and grabbing an assist, while making 14 starting appearances and a total of 16 overall appearances last season.

Lebese spectacular effort during their historic comeback against Austin Bold FC on 26 August 26, 2020 has earned him a nomination for Goal of the Season and is now a finalist for the accolade alongside teammate Aidan Daniels.

Watch: Lebese's superb goal against Austin Bold FC