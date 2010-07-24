Lee joins Qatar's Al Sadd

The 30-year-old defender, who scored two goals for his country as they reached the World Cup second round last month, will move to the Arabian Gulf after just six months at Japanese club Kashima Antlers.

The pacey centre-back played for Anyang, FC Seoul, Incheon and Suwon in South Korea before moving to J-League side Kyoto and then on to Kashima earlier this year.

