Lee joins Qatar's Al Sadd
By app
SINGAPORE - South Korean World Cup goalscorer Lee Jung-soo has signed a three-year contract to play for Qatar's Al Sadd, the club said on its website.
The 30-year-old defender, who scored two goals for his country as they reached the World Cup second round last month, will move to the Arabian Gulf after just six months at Japanese club Kashima Antlers.
The pacey centre-back played for Anyang, FC Seoul, Incheon and Suwon in South Korea before moving to J-League side Kyoto and then on to Kashima earlier this year.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.