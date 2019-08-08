Leeds loan young French goalkeeper Illan Meslier

Leeds have announced the loan signing of goalkeeper Illan Meslier from Ligue 2 side Lorient.

The 19-year-old has joined for the whole of the 2019-20 season and is set to serve as understudy to Leeds’ current number one Kiko Casilla.

The Whites had sold back-up Bailey Peacock-Farrell to Burnley earlier in the month.

Meslier has won caps at both under-18 and under-19 level for France, and made 30 appearances for Lorient last season.