Leeds secure Schmeichel signing

The 23-year-old left League Two champions Notts County after they could no longer afford his contract, and has opted to join Leeds on a two-year deal.

After playing 43 games last term for the Magpies the Dane was named PFA League Two Player of the Year and Leeds manager Simon Grayson revealed that he was thrilled to secure his services.

"After releasing Casper Ankergren, we wanted to bring another goalkeeper in, and Kasper has had an excellent season at Notts County," he told the club's official website.

"There were a lot of Premier League clubs interested in him, but he wanted to come here.

"He's got fantastic ability, he's a winner, and he is determined to take this club forward.

"He has some fantastic qualities and he will provide us with good competition for places which is what we want."

Schmeichel, son of Manchester United legend Peter, has already played for seven clubs, five of which on loan spells during his time at Manchester City.



