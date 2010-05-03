Leekens to land Belgium job

Leekens, 60, is set to sign a two-year deal with an option to extend his contract to 2014 if Belgium qualify for Euro 2012, a Belgian FA spokesman said.

He replaces Dick Advocaat, who quit last month after just half a year in charge with media reporting the Dutchman was braced to take charge of Russia.

Leekens, who as a central defender won three caps for Belgium, has had brief spells as coach of Algeria and Turkish side Trabzonspor, but has mainly stayed in his home country managing a myriad of clubs over the past 26 years.

He helped Club Bruges win the 1990 Belgian title and took charge of the national side in 1997. Belgium made it to the World Cup finals in 1998, but were knocked out after drawing their three group matches. He was sacked in 1999.

Belgium's last appearance at a major championships was in the 2002 World Cup finals. The team has since dropped to 62nd in FIFA's world rankings.

Belgium next play Bulgaria in a friendly on May 19 and will will start their Euro 2012 qualifying campaign by hosting Germany in September.