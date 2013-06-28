Left-back Tiene joins Montpellier from PSG
Ivory Coast left-back Siaka Tiene has joined French Ligue 1 club Montpellier as a free agent from champions Paris Saint-Germain, his new side said on Friday.
The 31-year-old Tiene, who has 85 international caps, was a regular starter during his first two years at PSG but only made two league appearances last season.
"An experienced player, who is used to Ligue 1 battles, Tiene has joined Montpellier squad for the next two seasons," the 2012 champions Montpellier said on their website.
