Left-back Tiene joins Montpellier from PSG

Ivory Coast left-back Siaka Tiene has joined French Ligue 1 club Montpellier as a free agent from champions Paris Saint-Germain, his new side said on Friday.

The 31-year-old Tiene, who has 85 international caps, was a regular starter during his first two years at PSG but only made two league appearances last season.

"An experienced player, who is used to Ligue 1 battles, Tiene has joined Montpellier squad for the next two seasons," the 2012 champions Montpellier said on their website.