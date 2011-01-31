Legrottaglie swaps Juve for Milan
By app
MILAN - Former Italy defender Nicola Legrottaglie moved to Serie A leaders AC Milan from rivals Juventus on Monday in one of the biggest surprises of Italy's transfer deadline day.
The 34-year-old, backup to Juve centre backs Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, has signed a sixth-month deal at Milan to act as cover for a defensive line struck by several injuries.
Milan had already brought in Antonio Cassano, Mark van Bommel, Urby Emanuelson and Didac Vila during the January transfer window in a bid to further boost their charge for a first scudetto since 2004.
Juve, stuttering in seventh in Serie A, are trimming the average age of their squad and signed centre back Andrea Barzagli from Wolfsburg last week.
